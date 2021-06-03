Antidepressant Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
The “Antidepressant Market” research report provides a complete study about Antidepressant industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Antidepressant market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , antidepressant drugs are used for the treatment of major depressive disorders and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, etc. The market is segmented by type of product, depressive disorder, and geography.

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the global antidepressant market include the rising cases of depression, increasing awareness about depression, and the emergence of novel biologics.
  • Globally, more than 300 million people across all age groups suffer from depression, and this number is rising at a fast pace. The increase in the number of young adults affected by some form of depression is as high as 8%. Depression due to factors, such as social isolation and stressful work environment has contributed the most toward increasing the number of people suffering from depression. The number of people falling prey to depression and related disorders is expected to continue to increase, as a result of improper eating habits, stressful work schedule, increasing isolation from family and loved ones due to technology, and the inability to adapt to the rapid pace, at which, the world is moving forward. In countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which are characterized by their fast-paced economies, the percentage of ‘affected population’ in every age group is quite high. In addition, increasing aged population across the world enhances the potential of the market studied over the forecast period. According to the estimates of WHO, in 2015, 322 million people were suffering from depression, globally, and nearly half the number of these people belong to the Southeast Asian region and the Western Pacific region. Thus, the rising cases of depression across the world are expected to drive the overall growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

    Antidepressant Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Allergan PLC
  • AstraZeneca
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • H. Lundbeck AS
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

