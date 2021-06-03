Antivirus Software Package Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

In 2018, the global Antivirus Software Package market size was 3770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3450 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of -1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Antivirus Software Package status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Antivirus Software Package development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Phone & PAD

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Phone & PAD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individual Users

1.5.3 Enterprise Users

1.5.4 Government Users

1.5.5 Other Users

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Antivirus Software Package Market Size

2.2 Antivirus Software Package Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Antivirus Software Package Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Antivirus Software Package Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Antivirus Software Package Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Antivirus Software Package Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Antivirus Software Package Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Antivirus Software Package Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Antivirus Software Package Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Antivirus Software Package Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Antivirus Software Package Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Antivirus Software Package Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Antivirus Software Package Market Size by Application

……Continued

