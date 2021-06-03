Application Container Market to Escalate at a CAGR of 31.8% During 2018-2025, Report

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper the growth of the application container market. the global application container market was valued at $698 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $8,202 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to factors such as rise in use of multitenancy & cloud management platforms, increase in investment in application container technology by SMEs, major shift towards cloud computing, and virtualization.

Based on deployment model, an on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of on-premise application containers among the heavily regulated industries due to the need of to control data and document processes. Furthermore, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of hybrid cloud computing model among the end users, which used a blend of public and private cloud solutions.

The global application container market was led by the telecom & IT segment in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the other segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in awareness about application container technology is decreasing the adoption of other cloud tools such as OpenStack, PaaS, and other offerings.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global application container market during the forecast period. In 2016, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions. Based on industry vertical, the telecom & IT segment generated the highest revenue in 2016. By deployment model, cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

Application Container Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Singapore Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



