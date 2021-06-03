Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market to Garner Exponential Accruals by 2027 – Registering a Modest CAGR to Achieve Highest Revenue

The Industry Report “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Increased efficiency and effectiveness demands have proliferated increasing usage of robotics in every aspects of life. Automation has become an integral part of any individual’s daily routine. With simple automation, the ultimate control still lies in the hands of human where they set controls for each input to the machine. However, with increasing developments in the field of artificial intelligence, there has been an increasing shift towards providing autonomy to the machine itself. Artificial Intelligence and robotics are two powerful technologies and their collations result in even powerful facet of technology. A plethora of applications can be performed efficiently with the usage of artificial intelligence and robotics, and thus eliminating the needs of human labor.

Increasing needs of automations and demands for lesser human interventions in daily operational tasks across various industry verticals are anticipated to be the major factors driving the artificial intelligence in robotics market. Higher initial costs of implementations of artificial intelligence in robotics is anticipated to hinder the growth of artificial intelligence in robotics market. Significant investments by researches and Government on the development of highly efficient artificial intelligence in robotic devices and machines is anticipated to provide vast opportunities to the players operating in the artificial intelligence in robotics market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Alphabet Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Blue Frog Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Hanson Robotics. Also

IBM Corporation

KUKA AG

Mayfield Robotics

NVIDIA Corporation

The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in robotics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, robot type, end-user, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

