Automotive Roller Tappets Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2021

The Automotive Roller Tappets Market report 2017-2021 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Automotive Roller Tappets market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Roller Tappetsmarket to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

About Automotive Roller Tappets

A tappet is a small cylindrical component used in all ICEs (internal combustion engines) along with the camshaft for opening and closing the inlet and exhaust valves. It is placed in between the camshaft and the push rod. Roller tappets have a small roller bearing at one end to reduce friction and increase the valve open or close timing. In each ICE, the number of roller tappets will be equal to the number of valves.

Market analysts forecast the global automotive roller tappets market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021.



Market driver

Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles

Market challenge

Increasing prices of steel

Market trend

Introduction of roller bearing in roller tappets

Key Players

COMPCams Crower Cams & Equipment Lunati SM Motorenteile Schaeffler NSK Jinan Rane Engine Valve Wuxi Xizhou Yuhuan Huiyu Morel Lifters ISKY Cams Johnson lifters and OTICS USA.



Automotive Roller Tappets Market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status. Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

The objective of this Automotive Roller Tappets market research report is: –

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

Table of Contents Automotive Roller Tappets Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Threat of new entrants

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

• Development of tires with shape memory alloy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

In the next part of the Automotive Roller Tappetsmarket research report, development policies and plans are discussed. This report also states growing domain, production and revenue by regions. The Automotive Roller Tappets Market forecast to 2021 Considering Market Size, Sales, Revenue, Growth rate, Price and Trends for Regions, Types, and Applications is also provided.

