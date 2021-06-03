Automotive Sensors Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2022 according to a New Research Report | Analog Devices, ATI Industrial Automation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Texas Instruments, Denso Corporation, Measurement Specialties,

Automotive sensors is a device that increases engine efficiency, vehicle safety, driving comfort whilst simultaneously reducing fuel consumptions and harmful emissions. A global increase in vehicle production and technological advancements are the two primary factors that drive this market. With the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, the global automotive sensor market would witness a boom during the forecast period. However, high repair and replacement cost coupled with unavailability of aftermarket for automotive sensor may inhibit the market growth.

Based on sensor type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, position sensors, MEMS sensors, magnetic sensors, gas sensors, nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensors, inertial sensors and several others. Among all, MEMS will evolve as one of the most promising type of sensors in various applications including powertrain, chassis, body electronics, security and control. The application segment of this market covers powertrain, body electronics, vehicle security system, safety & control, telematics and other applications. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in the automotive sensor industry due to the presence of a thriving automotive vehicle manufacturing industry across Japan, South Korea, China, and India.

Product launches, collaborations and acquisitions are the top strategies adopted by market players. In July 2014, Freescale Semiconductor launched a high-bandwidth 3-axis analog accelerometer engineered to detect ultra-high frequency motion and vibration in industrial motors and equipment. Companies profiled in this report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Analog Devices, ATI Industrial Automation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Texas Instruments, Denso Corporation, Measurement Specialties, Infineon Technologies and Sensata Technologies.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Global Automotive Sensor Market is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential for the period of 20142021

Exhaustive analysis of the Global Automotive Sensor Market by type helps in understanding the types of sensors that are currently being used in various applications and would gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence of leading automotive sensor manufacturers helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

An in-depth analysis of current market trends is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the market behavior

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions are provided to highlight potential prospects.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global automotive sensor market is segmented into type, application and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Temperature sensor

Pressure sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

MEMS Sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Gas Sensor

Nitrogen Oxide(NOx) Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Others

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Vehicle Security System

Safety & Control

Telematics

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

