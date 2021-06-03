Automotive Sunroof Market to Experience Exponential Growth by 2025, Says Report

The global automotive sunroof market was valued at $6,384.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,553.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific. In 2017, Germany dominated the Europe market, while in the Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market.

The global automotive sunroof market is driven by innovation in glass technology and rise in demand for safety, comfort, & convenience features. Furthermore, rise in demand for premium cars and improvement in the aesthetic value of glass surface area in automobiles including larger sunroofs propel the growth for the automotive sunroof market. In addition, increasing consumer preference toward automotive sunroof vehicles in developing nations further boosts the demand for automotive sunroofs in the global market.

High integration & maintenance cost, low penetration of sunroof in low segment vehicles, and incidents of shattering & crushing of sunroofs are some of the major restraining factors of this market. Moreover, increasing penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles across the globe and surging sales of automotive vehicles ensure emerging growth opportunities for this market worldwide. These features offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive sunroof market.

Based on material type, the glass segment dominated the global automotive sunroof market in 2017. As per vehicle type, the gasoline-powered vehicle segment dominated the global automotive sunroof market in 2017. However, the electrically powered vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (20182025). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Automotive Sunroof Market Key Segments:

By Material Type

Glass Tilt & slide sunroof Panoramic sunroof Solar sunroof Pop-up sunroof

Fabric

By Vehicle Type

Gasoline powered vehicle Hatchback Sedan Sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Electric powered vehicle Battery electric vehicle (BEV) Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



The key players operating in the global automotive sunroof market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., and Magna International, Inc.

