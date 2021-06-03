Biosensors Market Sees Promising Growth by 2020 According to New Research Report

Biosensors Market Overview:

Biosensors are analytical devices composed of biological detecting elements like sensor system and a transducer for providing analytical information. To recognize the function and structure of different molecules, these devices help convert the biological response into an electrical response. When compared with any other existing diagnostic devices, the biosensors are much more advanced in terms of selectivity and sensitivity. Its effective capability of prompt detection and measuring wide spectrum across different applications make it a highly beneficial device. Its applications stretch into the field of healthcare, environmental monitoring, industrial process control, military application, agriculture, and veterinary monitoring. In the agricultural and food industries, its use involves the checking of ecological pollution control. According to the in-depth research conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global biosensor market is expected to grow at a moderate pace due to a number of factors. Factors like the increasing demand of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), wide-spread prevalence of the diabetes and chronic and lifestyle-based diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and expanding applications of biosensors in various sectors are all contributing to the overall growth of the market. The market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 9.6% during the review period between 2014 to 2020.

Biosensors Market Competitive Landscape

The global biosensor market holds a number of key players including

Nova Biomedical Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TiaDoc Technology Corporation

LifeSensors

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

I-SENCE

Johnson & Johnson,

Bayer Healthcare.

Biosensors Market Regional Analysis

The biosensor market is geographically segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas region is the largest market for biosensors in the world. Out of the two American continents, North America accounts for the largest market share. The North American region is further narrowed down into the US, which is most prominent regional country in the region. The region is increasingly willing to adopt new and advancing healthcare technologies and boasts high technological capability. Also, the presence of various leading market players and a surging diabetic population is also expected to accelerate the demand for the biosensor market.

The European regional market is also growing at a continuous pace and is gradually catching up to the North American market. The presence of a huge geriatric population therein is driving the regional market in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the potential the region holds. The region holds a high percentage of emerging markets and there lies an increasing focus on the provision of high-quality healthcare. The APAC market is expected to grow at an exponential pace due to the overall increase in demand for biosensor technology.

Biosensors Market Segmentation

The global biosensor market segmentation is done on the basis of technology, application, and end-user.

By technology, the market divides into thermal biosensors, electrochemical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, optical biosensors, and others. The piezoelectric biosensors hold the largest share in this market segment.

By application, the market includes industrial process, agricultural testing, medical testing, environmental market, into food toxicity, and others.

By end-user, the market comprises research laboratories, security and biodefense, food industry, point of care, home diagnostics, and others. The security and biodefence segment is the biggest market share holder because of the increasing biological threats and the proliferating need to protect them.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Biosensor Market, By Type

