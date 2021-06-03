Bitumen Emulsifiers Market 2023 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

Bitumen Emulsifiers Market

The major players operating in the bitumen emulsifiers are Croda International Plc (UK), Akzo Nobel N.V (the Netherlands), Arkema Group (France), Opal Paints Products Pvt Ltd. (India), Kao Corporation (Japan), Petrochem Specialities (India), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Chemoran (Ireland), and Vizag Chemical (India) among others.

Overview

Bitumen emulsion is classified as a dispersion of bitumen in an aqueous continuous phase, which then stabilized by the addition of an emulsifier. The strong adhesion in between bitumen and mineral enable the bitumen to act as a binder whereas mineral provides mechanical strength to the road. These are generally used when it is difficult to use heavy machinery in remote or hard to reach areas such as rural locations or confined places. This does not require any heating on the application, which helps in saving energy costs.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of the bitumen emulsifiers market are increasing road maintenance work in minimum time, rising construction activities, and growing soil stabilization activity. In addition, soil stabilization is used to decrease the permeability and compressibility of the soil to increase the load bearing capacity and make the foundation of structures stronger and safe. Furthermore, increasing number of advanced technologies such as cold application also make bitumen emulsion handy and efficient tool for road construction activities. For the above-mentioned reason, the market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR over the assessment period 2016-2023.

Competitive analysis

Market Segmentation

The global bitumen emulsifiers market is segmented into surface charge, setting time, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of the surface charge, the market is classified into anionic, cationic, and non-ionic.

On the basis of setting time, the market is segmented into rapid, medium, and slow.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spray and mixing grade. Spray grade is further categorized into the surface dressing, prime coat, penetration, tack coat, and others. Whereas, mixing grade is divided into the storable cold mix, grave emulsion, slurry seal & micro surfacing, and others.

On the basis of end use, the market is classified into polymer modified bitumen and unmodified bitumen. Polymer modified bitumen is predicted to register healthy growth due to rising usage in the construction of pavements and buildings.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest bitumen emulsifiers market followed by North America and Europe. Construction industry growth in China, Thailand, Vietnam, and India is predicted to drive the regional market growth in the Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S is accounted for the largest market share due to growing demand from road construction and infrastructure maintenance sector. European countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are among the major regional market contributor due to the strong development and stringent government regulations. The Middle East & African countries are estimated to witness a robust market growth owing to rising building & construction activities.

