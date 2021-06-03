Blockchain in Healthcare Market Competitive Analysis to 2027: Top Key Players Like iSolve, Healthcoin, Deepmind Health, IBM, Microsoft, Factom, PokitDok, SimplyVital Health, Proof.Work, Guardtime

World Blockchain in Healthcare Market report titled “Blockchain in Healthcare Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” is an expert analysis report explores the market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players and Major Region in-depth.

Currently, several healthcare systems are facing challenges attributed to limited access to care, exorbitant costs, imprecise reimbursement models, and the unreliable quality of patient safety & care. This has resulted in the innovative formation of the new accurate healthcare ecosystem.

Advance technologies including blockchain and deep learning can help in saving costs, increase data flow, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance patient experience and outcomes. In 2017, FDA and IBM Watson partnered to secure patient data exchange by leveraging blockchain technology.

The reports cover key developments in the Blockchain in Healthcare market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Blockchain in Healthcare market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Blockchain in Healthcare market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

iSolve

Healthcoin

Deepmind Health

IBM

Microsoft

Factom

PokitDok

SimplyVital Health

Work

Guardtime

The “Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in Healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Blockchain in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Blockchain in Healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Blockchain in Healthcare market is segmented based on organization size and industry. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry segment of the Blockchain in Healthcare market is classified into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain in Healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain in Healthcare market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Blockchain in Healthcare market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

