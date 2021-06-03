Blockchain Supply Chain Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AWS, Huawei Accenture Plc., Auxesis Group

Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Application (Smart Contracts, Payment & Settlement, Product Traceability, Inventory Monitoring, Compliance management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Oil & gas, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The blockchain is a records of digital database or blocks of immutable and validated transactions. The blockchain technology acts as an open ledger, such that every transaction on the network is recorded and is made available for all the entities or participants involved in the network to see and verify them. Therefore, blockchain eliminates the need to transfer information between organizations via mail or any other communication media. The blockchain centralizes the information sharing within enterprises thereby ensuring the transparency at all levels of supply chain management. The very technical nature of blockchain technology limits its awareness among enterprises. Nonetheless, with the growth of awareness, the blockchain supply chain market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enable the participants to access everything they want on a single platform. The global blockchain supply chain market size was valued at $ 93.16 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 9,852.91 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728151/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AWS Inc. Huawei Accenture Plc., Auxesis Group, TIBCO Software, and BTL Group

The platform component segment dominated the overall blockchain supply chain market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of blockchain platforms to streamline the supply chain processes. Also, the segment is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to advent of affordable and diverse pricing plans offered by market players. The blockchain supply chain market outlook looks positive with the strong growth in CAGR.

The retail industry dominated the blockchain supply chain market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption by retail players to streamline their supply chain processes. Further, this is expected to increase the demand for blockchain supply chain services in the retail industry. However, the blockchain supply chain market forecast predicts the healthcare industry to witness highest CAGR during the study period. Healthcare service providers are implementing blockchain technology to constantly monitor and track the healthcare products from production to delivery. Also, blockchain supply chain offerings enable pharmaceutical companies to decrease the illegitimate activities, such as counterfeit drugs and illegal production of harmful medicines, improper stock control.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728151/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the global blockchain supply chain market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunity.

The blockchain supply chain market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4: BLOCKCHAIN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: BLOCKCHAIN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: BLOCKCHAIN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: BLOCKCHAIN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. IBM CORPORATION

8.2. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8.3. ORACLE CORPORATION

8.4. SAP SE

8.5. AWS INC.

8.6. HUAWEI

8.7. AUXESIS GROUP

8.8. TIBCO SOFTWARE

8.9. BTL GROUP

8.10. ACCENTURE PLC.

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012728151/buy/3840

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.