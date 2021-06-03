Border Security Market Analysis Till 2022

Nations see it a wise measure to invest into border security forces considering their presence being very valuable in safeguarding the nations’ security, economic prosperity, and national sovereignty. They are stationed to specifically keep a check on trans-border crimes, smuggling, infiltration, and also aid in trans-border intelligence.

Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the global border security market is projected to reach a valuation worth US$ XX by 2022, registering a CAGR of XX% during the period 2017-2022.

End Users/Technology

The report on global border security market forecasts and analytics is specifically aimed at a target audience that comprises of (but not limited to) border security systems and technologies OEMS, raw material component suppliers, service suppliers, any participant within the value chain system, strategic growth and business development managers, potential investors, and research institutes and organisations.

While conventional border security specifically requires personnel with functioning, combat aircrafts, vehicles, ships, and submarines, unmanned border security systems are also gaining widespread popularity.

Market Dynamics

One major factor driving the market’s growth in recent times is the threat of rising territorial insurgencies, border conflicts, and terrorism. Many economies, both prominent as well as emerging, are now setting specific agendas towards improving border security measures, one popular case being the European Union. The EU had until recently disregarded border security as worthy of any attention or investments and thus chose to allow free unrestrained movement within the member countries. However, owing to the rise in ISIS activity in the neighbouring regions and the massive influx of refugees into the region, the EU’s members were forced to strengthen their border security apparatus.

One other major market driver is the growing popularity of driverless cargo inspection systems and unmanned border security technologies.

However, declining defence budgets and expenditure in otherwise defence-spending countries could pose a possible downturn in the market’s future growth prospects.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of environment, the market is segmented into ground, aerial, and naval . Amongst these, the aerial border security segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, especially with the growing popularity of unmanned aerial systems like the perimeter surveillance and detection systems. In terms of largest market share, the ground based systems segment is expected to dominate the others. This comes with the many challenges that are kept in check by ground-based systems, namely cross border infiltration, conventional international disputes, smuggling, illegal immigration and other similar forms of criminal activity.

The ground-based system is further segmented into laser, radar, camera, wide band communication, perimeter intrusion, unmanned vehicles, C2C, and biometric systems on the basis of system type.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA (Middle-East and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the major activity in the border protection space within the region.

Key players

Key players in the global border security market include Boeing, Airbus group, DRS Technologies, Cobham, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems, Embraer Defense& Security, General Atomics Systems, and General Dynamics.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Border Security Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

