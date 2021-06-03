Bottled Water Market to Witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027

This report provides in depth study of “Bottled Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bottled Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Bottled water is drinking water which can be distilled water, mineral water or spring water. It is packed in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water is the most convenient way to fulfill the hydration needs of an individual. Some bottled water is carbonated and is called sparkling water. This water has a “fizz” that is usually created by carbon dioxide gas. Water without the added carbonation is still water. Urbanization and increasing economic stability throughout the world is expected to drive the bottled water market in the upcoming period.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Bottled Water Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Bottled Water Market by Packaging, Product Type and Distribution Channel 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Bottled Water Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Some of the Major Players In Bottled Water Market:

PepsiCo

NESTLe S.A.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.

Danone

Mountain Valley Spring Water.

Icelandic Glacial

Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.)

FIJI Water

China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

An exclusive Bottled Water Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Bottled Water Market By Packaging, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Bottled Water Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the bottled water market significantly. Moreover, the demand for bottled water in the soft drink industry is expected to fuel the bottled water market. At the same time, growing awareness regarding the benefits of bottled water coupled with increasing preference for an active lifestyle is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bottled water market.

The “Global Bottled Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bottled water industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bottled water market with detailed market segmentation by product type, packaging, distribution channel and geography. The global bottled water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bottled water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bottled water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bottled water market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bottled water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bottled water market in these regions.

Global Bottled Water Market – By Packaging

Pet bottles

Glass bottles

Global Bottled Water Market – By Distribution channel

Super/Hypermarket

Convenience/Drug stores

Grocery stores/Club stores

Food service/Vending

Global Bottled Water Market – By Product type

Still bottle water

Carbonated bottle water

Flavored bottle water

Functional bottle water

Global Bottled Water Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM)

