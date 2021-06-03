BTS Antenna Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide BTS Antenna Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, regions, types and applications. This study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

About BTS Antenna:

BTS Antennas are components to facilitate the functioning of BTS (Base Transceiver Station Antenna), which focuses electromagnetic energy (RF) in a particular direction. BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment (UE) and a network. UEs are devices like mobile phones (handsets), WLL phones, and computers with wireless Internet connectivity. The network can be that of any of the wireless communication technologies like GSM, CDMA, wireless local loop, Wi-Fi, WiMAX or other wide area network (WAN) technology.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the BTS Antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese BTS Antenna production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Much more companies getting into the BST antenna industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in BTS antenna market include Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom, Kathrein, , Amphenol, Tongyu, Mobi, RFS, Shenglu, Rosenberger, Laird, Kenbotong, Alpha Wireless etc.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese BTS Antenna market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of BTS Antenna market and technology.

In 2018, the global BTS Antenna market size was 4020 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

BTS Antenna Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Single-band BTS Antenna

Multiple-band BTS Antenna

BTS Antenna Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Network

Communication

Major Key Players of BTS Antenna Market Report:

Huawei

CommScope

Comba Telecom

Kathrein

Amphenol

Tongyu

Mobi

RFS

Shenglu

Rosenberger

Laird

Kenbotong

Alpha Wireless

