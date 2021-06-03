Bunker Fuel Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2025 | Key Players-BP plc, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Global Bunker Fuel Market was valued at $137.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $273.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Growing import and export activities due to increased growth of the marine trade and increasing oil and gas exploration activities in emerging oil-producing regions drive the growth of the industry. However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of bunker fuel such as residual fuel oil (RFO) containing pollutants such as sulfur and nitrogen that are capable enough to disturb the marine life cycle restrain the market growth. Conversely, expansion of bunker fuel business by the market players in emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The residual fuel segment was the largest in 2017, holding a market share of 60% and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is because the fuel is cheaper than alternative fuel MGO and so is widely used by shipping companies in their transport vessels. Nevertheless, the marine gas oil (MGO) segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the environmental regulation imposed by the international maritime organization (IMO) on the use of sulfur in the marine fuel in order to reduce the marine pollution, leading to the growing use of MGO as an alternative marine fuel.

The oil majors segment grabbed the largest share of 41.5% in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead throughout 2025. This is because it is involved in trading of marine fuel across the world as well as the production of marine fuel. Nonetheless, the large independents segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% through 2025 because these distributors trade marine fuel across the main regions in the world including Asia Pacific (Singapore), Middle East (UAE), Europe (Rotterdam), Americas (US gulf), which are responsible for around 60% of all bunker sales globally.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific grabbed 46% of the overall market share in 2017 and would dominate the market through 2025. This is due to the presence of the world’s major commodity consumption centers in this region. However, North America would register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% through 2025, owing to a rise in seaborne trading of chemical products as well as a surge in need for plastic feedstock in the region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BP plc, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sinopec Group, Gazpromp Neft PJSC, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Total S.A., and Neste. The other players in the value chain include Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc., Lukoil-Bunker LLC, Chemoil Energy Limited, and others.

