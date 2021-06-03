Cannabis Testing Market Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Shares, Strategies, with Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Canonical products are being accepted as medical treatment and mainstream entertainment products by allowing legal or controversial use in dozens of countries. Reliable analytical methods are important to ensure consistent performance, efficiency, and security. Cannabis Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% and will be touch US$ 1028.2 Million by 2025.

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. Thus, considering the facts the market is likely to drive the market.

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Digipath Labs among others.

Legalization of medical cannabis is anticipated to drive the market for cannabis testing over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue generator during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market was driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing number of accidents with cannabis intoxication, adoption of trends from western regions in terms of legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis.

The cannabis businesses in the US are small independently-held entities. Various companies, such as food, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries were held back by regulatory concerns, but are now expected to enter the market. Cannabis business are small due to stringent regulations for import and export. Companies that want to expand to other regions must establish cultivation, manufacturing and selling infrastructure in new location, or form a partnership with other company in the other state. For instance, in 2018, some of the multi-state operators acquired additional licensed operators in new locations to enhance its presence.

Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.

The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type

Products

Software

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Type Insights

The global cannabis testing market by type was led by products. In 2017, the products segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the various product offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Services Insights

The cannabis testing market on the basis of the services is segmented as potency testing, terpene profiling, pesticide screening, residual solvent screening, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis and genetic testing. The market is majorly contributed by the potency testing which holds the 29.5% of the market share in 2017. The market expected to dominate by the potency testing in the 2025 by 31.9% of the market share.

End User Insights

The cannabis testing market by end user is segmented into sting laboratories, drug manufacturers, and research institutes. The testing laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The market is likely to drive sue to the increasing volume routine and specialty testing.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global cannabis testing industry. Few of the organic developments, inorganic developments and others are listed below:

2018: In January, 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

2017: In June, 2017, Waters Corporation received approval for Waters ACQUITY UPLC, ACQUITY UPLC I-Class System by Brazil’sNational Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

2016: In September 2016, SCIEX entered into a collaboration with CW Analytical (CWAL) to develop fully validated standardized methods to measure pesticides and cannabinoids in Cannabis and Cannabis related products.

