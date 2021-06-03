Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

GIVE US A TRY

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

0
Press Release

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

GlobalChloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877549

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Key Players:

  • AkzoNobel
  • CABB
  • Denak
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Daicel Chemical Industries
  • Niacet
  • Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
  • Shri Chlochem
  • China Pingmei Shenma Group
  • Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
  • Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
  • Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
  • Shandong Huayang Technology
  • Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
  • Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
  • Luzhou Hepu Chemical
  • Henan HDF Chemical
  • Shandong MinJi Chemical
  • Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
  • Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Tiande Chemical

  • Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Types:

  • Solid MCA
  • MCA Solution
  • Molten MCA

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Applications:

  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
  • Agrochemical
  • Surfactants
  • Thioglycolic acid (TGA)
  • Others

    Enquire before Purchasing this Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877549  

    Major Highlights of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report:

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Overview., Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.
  • The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.
  • At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
  • The worldwide market for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market.

    No.of Pages: 135

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13877549  

    Further in the report, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Report: Clothing Fasteners Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Post Views: 56

    • Tags: , , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror