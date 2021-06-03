Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

Global “Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877549

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Key Players:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Types:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Applications:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others Enquire before Purchasing this Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877549 Major Highlights of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report: Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Overview., Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.

The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.

At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.