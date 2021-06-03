Cloud IDS IPS Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) both increase the security level of networks, monitoring traffic and inspecting and scanning packets for suspicious data. Detection in both systems is mainly based on signatures already detected and recognized.

By solution type, the cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented into signature-based detection, anomaly-based detection, and other types. Signature-based detection involves the use of already defined patterns to scan for packet sequences that are known to be malicious. Signatures are easy to develop and understand owing to which they are widely used for intrusion prevention. Moreover, due to the availability of high computing power, pattern matching is more efficient and can be performed at a fast rate. These benefits provided by signature-based type are expected to further drive the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period.

By services, the cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into training and consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance services facilitate upgrades to existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products. As the deployment of anomaly detection solutions is increasing, the demand for support and maintenance services is also gaining traction.

The global cloud IDS IPS market by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing awareness and adoption of cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions in this region.

In 2018, the global Cloud IDS IPS market size was 550 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud IDS IPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud IDS IPS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Software Technologies

NTT Communications

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

Intel

Fortinet

Imperva

Centurylink

Metaflows

Hillstone Networks

Alert Logic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud IDS IPS Market Size

2.2 Cloud IDS IPS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud IDS IPS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud IDS IPS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud IDS IPS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud IDS IPS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud IDS IPS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud IDS IPS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud IDS IPS Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud IDS IPS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud IDS IPS Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud IDS IPS Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud IDS IPS Market Size by Application

……Continued

