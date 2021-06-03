Cocoa Butter Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

Cocoa butter is an edible, pale-yellow, vegetable fat which is extracted from the cocoa beans. Butter from the cocoa mass is extracted by horizontal presses or continuous expeller presses. Cocoa butter is used in making chocolates and toiletries owing to its cocoa flavor, aroma and healing properties. It contains high proportion of monounsaturated oleic acid as well as unsaturated fats. Cocoa butter is among the most stable fats known, therefore, it has an excellent shelf life. In addition, cocoa butter has therapeutic properties which find applications in treating hair loss, skin irritation, and other health issues.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cocoa Butter market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Barry Callebaut AG, Bolmay Cocoa, Cargill, Incorporated, Chocolate Alchemy, Dutch Cocoa B.V., JB Foods Limited, Jindal Cocoa, Natra S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Olam International Limited

The cocoa butter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from food and beverage coupled with demands from the cosmetic industry for manufacturing lotions and other toiletries. Several medicinal and nutritional benefits associated with the product also contribute to the growth of the cocoa butter market. However, the demand-supply gap in the product hampers the growth of the market. Nonetheless, cocoa butter market is likely to showcase growth opportunity with the growing adoption of natural, organic and chemical-free substitutes.

The “Global Cocoa Butter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cocoa butter market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product form, product type, end-use industry, and geography. The global cocoa butter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cocoa butter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product Form

Blocks

Powder

Liquid

By Product Type

Natural

Deodorized

Semi-deodorized

By End-use Industry

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Cosmetics

The global cocoa butter market is segmented on the basis of by nature, product form, product type, and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the product form, the market is segmented as blocks, powder, and liquid. By product type, the market is segmented as natural, deodorized, and semi-deodorized. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. The market by food & beverages is further sub-segmented as confectionery, bakery, frozen desserts, nutritional drinks, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cocoa butter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cocoa butter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cocoa butter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cocoa butter market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Cocoa Butter Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

