Cold Chain Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold

The cold chain is a temperature controlled supply chain perishable goods from the point of manufacture to the point of use. Cold chain forms an essential part in the food and beverage industry since it deals with transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen food. It includes equipment as well as the operations needed to maintain the food at correct temperatures to avoid spoilage. Foods are mostly perishable and are affected by the changes in temperature. Moderate to high moisture leads to the growth of microbes and enzymatic reaction which may result in spoilage of food and render it unfit for consumption. This arises the need for low-temperature storage of food preservation. Cold chain mechanism increases the shelf life of the product and also prevents any changes in the sensory quality and keeps food fresh.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cold Chain market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004442/

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, VersaCold Logistics Services

The cold chain market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing international trade practices of food products and rising consumer demands for perishable foods. Moreover, increasing need for temperature control to prevent potential health hazards and minimize loss is another major factor responsible for the growth of the cold chain market. However, high energy costs, as well as infrastructural costs and environmental concerns associated with greenhouse gas emissions, may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, government support to reduce food wastage and increasing FDI in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the cold chain market during the forecast period.

The “Global Cold Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cold chain market with detailed market segmentation by type, temperature, application, and geography. The global cold chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cold chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004442/

Market Segmentation:

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

By Application

Dairy products

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery and confectionery

Processed food

Fish meat and seafood

Fruits and vegetables

Fruit pulp and concentrates

Others

By Type

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as storage, transportation, and monitoring components. The market by monitoring components is further classified into hardware and software. On the basis of the temperature, the market is segmented as frozen and chilled. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, processed food, fish, meat, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, fruit pulp & concentrates, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cold chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cold chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cold chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cold chain market in these regions.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004442/

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Cold Chain Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cold Chain Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cold Chain Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/