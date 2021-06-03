Collagen Casings Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – Devro plc, DeWied International, Inc., FABIOS SA, FIBRAN, S.A.

Collagen casings are sausage casings fabricated from collagen used for packaging sausages. Collagen is a natural protein product derived from the layer of animal hide, removed and refined. They come in both edible as well as non-edible forms. Edible collagen casing sausages are easily cooked and safe to consume. Collagen casings serve as a holder for the meat mixture. The material is ground and then swelled in the acidic medium and later sieved, filtered, and finally extruded into casings. Collagen casings are advantageous in terms that they have consistent diameters and hence are uniform and aid portion control.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Collagen Casings market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Devro plc, DeWied International, Inc., FABIOS SA, FIBRAN, S.A., LEM Products, Inc., Nippi. Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Viscofan, S.A., Weschenfelder Direct Ltd

The collagen casings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing globalization of dietary practices and rising consumption of meat-based snacks. Moreover, the product is highly preferred for fresh sausages over cooked sausages and this further boosts the collagen casings market growth. However, growing practices of veganism that is buffeting meat consumption market hamper the growth of the collagen casings market. Nonetheless, dry-cured and pork loin are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the collagen casings market during the forecast period.

The “Global Collagen Casings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of collagen casings market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-use, and geography. The global collagen casings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading collagen casings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By End-Use

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Private Label

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Others

By Application

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-Cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others

By Product Type

Edible

Non-edible

The global collagen casings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as edible and non-edible. By application, the market is segmented as fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others. The market, on the basis of the end-use is classified as industrial food processing, foodservice, private label, butcheries and meat processors, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global collagen casings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The collagen casings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting collagen casings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the collagen casings market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Collagen Casings Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

