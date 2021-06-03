Composites Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles report to 2019

Composites are made up of two or more materials at microscopic level having chemically distinct phase. Based on the matrix, composites are classified into polymer, metal, ceramic, carbon, and graphite. Its enhanced desired properties make it applicable to be used in several industries such as aerospace & defense and construction.

Rise in demand from the end user industries drives the composites market. Improved properties such as high fatigue life, high strength and modulus, reduced weight, acoustic insulation, and corrosion resistance has led to an increase in the demand. Volatility in the raw material prices, and non-recyclable nature of composites pose a great threat in the growth of the market.

The report segments the composites market on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, and application. On the basis of fiber, the market is divided into carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and others. Based on the resin type, market is classified into thermosetting composites and thermoplastic composites. On the basis of type of manufacturing process, the market is categorized into layup, filament, injection molding, pultrusion, compression molding, RTM, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, construction, wind energy, pipes and tanks, marines, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Growth of the electricals & electronics, construction & infrastructure, and improved transportation facilities has led Asia-Pacific to be the largest market of composites.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, and Owens Corning are also provided in this report. The target end users for these companies can be categorized as automotive, aerospace, construction, and wind energy related companies such as BMW, Ford, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Mercedes-Benz, and Vestas.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global composites market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014‐2022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the global composites market by type helps understand the types of composites that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

An in-depth analysis of the current research and clinical developments within the composites market is provided with key dynamic factors that predict the behavior of the market.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players within the composites market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which interprets the competitive outlook of the global composites market.

COMPOSITES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Others

By Resin Type

Thermosetting Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By Manufacturing Type

Layup

Filament

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

RTM

Others

By Application

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Wind Energy

Pipes and Tanks

Marines

Others

By Geography