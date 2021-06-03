Contrast Media Agents Market Outlook – to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast by 2027

Medical imaging has become essential to medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases have led to increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed across the globe. In 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomography (CT) exams.

This represents nearly double the number of such exams performed in 2003. In 2014-15, the national rate for CT scans was 126 per 1,000 people. Rates ranged from highs of 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to lows of 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). Moreover, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests reported in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001102/

Some of the Leading Players Profiled in this Study include General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, GUERBET, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt Ltd., J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jodas Expoim

Contrast Media Agents market grew by 4,855.2 million US dollars in 2018 and according to the 2019-2027 estimate, the CAGR of 4.0% is expected to increase to US $ 6,860.6 million by 2027.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who Are the key vendors profiling in this market?

What are the key factors driving the global contrast media agents market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the contrast media agents market?

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001102/

The number of chronic non-communicable disease are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising among the developing nations across the globe. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions sue to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, the stress level among the people are also rising. This is expected to be a leading factor to support rising demand for the contrast media agents, with generating patient awareness regarding taking preventive measures as well as benefits of early diagnosis. The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach.

Contrast Media Agents – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

Barium Based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

By Imaging Modality

X-Ray/CT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

By Route of Administration

Intravascular

Oral

Rectal

Regional Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Finally, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the Contrast Media Agents Market.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001102/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Contrast Media Agents Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Contrast Media Agents Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/