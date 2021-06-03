Conversational AI Market 2027 Analysis With Leading Companies of industry like Facebook, Google, Gupshup, IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communication, Oracle, Rasa Technologies

Conversational AI refers to using messaging apps, text-based and voice-based bots to create and enhance the customer experience. It offers the most straight forward way for customers to inquire and solve their problems. Conversational AI Market is set to boom due to the rapid adoption of messaging apps, voice platforms, and chatbots.

MARKET DYNAMICS

In the age of Omni-channel communication, Conversational AI has created an interface which enables personalized customer experience. Conversational AI Market is driven by the massive demand for AI enabled services such as chatbots, virtual assistants for a variety of use cases. On the other hand, lack of technological awareness negatively impacts the market growth. However, increased engagement of customers in social platforms, voice platforms are creating new opportunities for Conversational AI Market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Conversational AI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Conversational AI industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Conversational AI market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Conversational AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Conversational AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global conversational AI market is segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, application and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as platform and services. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots. Based on technology the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, and automated speech recognition. Based on application the market is segmented into customer support, personal assistant, branding and advertisement, customer engagement and retention, onboarding and employee engagement, data privacy and compliance and on the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as banking financial services and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, telecom, media and entertainment.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Conversational AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Conversational AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Conversational AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Conversational AI market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Conversational AI companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Amazon Web Service

Facebook

Google

Gupshup

IBM

iFLYTEK Co Ltd

Microsoft

Nuance Communication Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rasa Technologies Inc.

