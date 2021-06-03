Current and Future Scope of Microcontroller Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 15.67 Billion By 2022

The global microcontroller market size is estimated to reach $15.67 billion by 2022 from $8.6 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2022. Microcontroller is a type of processor on a single integrated circuit, containing memory, processor, and input /output peripheral. It is installed in automatically controlled products and electronic devices such as remote controls, office machines, home appliances, power tools, toys, and other embedded systems. Technology used in microcontroller ensures smooth management of electronic devices and prevents errors.

Rapid adoption of advanced electronics in automotive industry and increase in number of automated machines and equipment fuel the market growth. However, malfunctioning of microcontroller devices in extreme climatic conditions could hamper its market growth.

The global microcontroller market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32 bit. Based on application, it is subsegmented into industrial, consumer goods, automotive, communication, and computers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Renesas Electronic Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instrument Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG., Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ARM Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microcontroller market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify the profitable investment opportunities.

It elucidates the impact analysis of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to facilitate better decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The microcontroller market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

BY TYPE

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

BY APPLICATION

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Communication

Computers

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

