Customer Experience Management Market Analysis 2019 to 2025 by Top Companies – Adobe Systems, Avaya, Clarabridge, Chime Technologies, InMoment, IBM, NICE

The customer experience management (CXM or CEM) is a collection of processes which companies utilize to track, supervise and arrange every single interaction between end users and organization across the customer lifecycle. The CEM aims to optimize interaction from the users’ perception and encourages customer loyalty.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The factors responsible for driving customer experience management market is, CEM helps the enterprises in controlling the customer’s churn rates. The CEM is widely utilized due to the high usage of m-commerce and e-commerce among the users which drives the growth of the customer experience management market. Moreover, continuous increase in the demand of CEM to engage with their workforce particularly in large enterprises, the customer experience management market is expected to create further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the forthcoming period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Customer Experience Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the customer experience management market with detailed market segmentation by touchpoint, end user, and geography. The global customer experience management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer experience management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global customer experience management market is segmented on the basis of touchpoint and end user. Based on touchpoint, the customer experience management market is segmented into web, branch/store, call center, social media, email, mobile, email, and others. On the basis of end user, the customer experience management market is segmented into healthcare, automotive, BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global customer experience management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The customer experience management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the customer experience management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the customer experience management in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the customer experience management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from customer experience management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for customer experience management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the customer experience management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the customer experience management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adobe Systems

Avaya Inc.

Clarabridge

Chime Technologies, Inc.

InMoment, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NICE

MaritzCX Research LLC

Medallia Inc.

Qualtrics

