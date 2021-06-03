Drainage Projects /Works Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Drainage Projects /Works Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Drainage Projects /Works Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Drainage Projects/Works market in Singapore, the market mainly covers Sanitation, Flood/Stormwater Management, Water Catchment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment.

The drainage projects mainly include sanitation, flood/stormwater management, water Catchment and industrial wastewater treatment project. In 2016, the flood/stormwater management segment occupied the largest market share of 44.25%, with sanitation segment occupied 33.54% of the market.

The drainage projects industry market is low concentrated as the technology of drainage projects is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like Koh Brothers, Koon and Ley Choon etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their drainage projects and related services. Nowadays, more and more competitors from other Asia countries are trying to seize the Singapore drainage projects market and some of them are performing well than the local companies.

The global Drainage Projects /Works market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drainage Projects /Works volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drainage Projects /Works market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koh Brothers

Koon

Ley Choon

Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd

OKP

Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd

Shingda Group

ZüBLIN

Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd

Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd

Nishimatsu

Samwoh

Hock Lian Seng

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Sanitation

Flood/Stormwater Management

Water Catchment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Drainage Projects /Works Manufacturers

Drainage Projects /Works Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Drainage Projects /Works Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Drainage Projects /Works Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drainage Projects /Works

1.2 Drainage Projects /Works Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drainage Projects /Works Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Type I

1.2.3 Type II

1.3 Drainage Projects /Works Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drainage Projects /Works Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Sanitation

1.3.3 Flood/Stormwater Management

1.3.4 Water Catchment

1.3.5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment

1.3 Global Drainage Projects /Works Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Drainage Projects /Works Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Drainage Projects /Works Market Size

1.4.1 Global Drainage Projects /Works Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Drainage Projects /Works Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drainage Projects /Works Business

7.1 Koh Brothers

7.1.1 Koh Brothers Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Koh Brothers Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Koon

7.2.1 Koon Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Koon Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ley Choon

7.3.1 Ley Choon Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ley Choon Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd

7.4.1 Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OKP

7.5.1 OKP Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OKP Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd

7.6.1 Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shingda Group

7.7.1 Shingda Group Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shingda Group Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ZüBLIN

7.8.1 ZüBLIN Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ZüBLIN Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd

7.9.1 Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd

7.10.1 Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Drainage Projects /Works Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd Drainage Projects /Works Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

