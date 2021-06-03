Edge Computing Market Increasing Demand with Leading key players: Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation

Edge Computing Market By Component (Services and Solution), Application (Connected Cars, Smart Grids, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Traffic Management, Environmental Monitoring, Augmented Reality, Assets Tracking, Security and Surveillance, and Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Retail, Telecom and IT, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Edge computing is a method of optimizing applications or cloud computing systems by taking some portion of an application, its data, or services away from one or more central nodes to the other logical extreme of the Internet which makes contact with the physical world or end users.

Rise in the number of internet users and rapid adoption of digital services have led to an exponential increase in the volume of sensitive data collected by organizations.This further increase in data is expected to accelerate the adoption of the edge computing.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global edge computing market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global edge computing market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

