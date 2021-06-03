Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market 2022

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global electric vehicle supply equipment market in terms of value, and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America electric vehicle supply equipment market is the most attractive market, growing at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Level 1 (≤ 3.7 kW) Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 162 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the level 1 (≤ 3.7 kW) segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 162 Mn by the year 2022. This signifies a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The level 1 (≤ 3.7 kW) segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the charger type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Residential Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the residential segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 134 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The residential segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to gain a hike in its market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global electric vehicle supply equipment market through 2022, which include ChargePoint, Inc., ABB Ltd, Tesla Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, SemaConnect, Inc., General Electric Company, AeroVironment, Inc., Car Charging Group, Inc., Schneider Electric S.E. and Robert Bosch GmbH.

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global electric vehicle supply equipment market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 726 Mn by 2022, and is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR in the period of assessment.