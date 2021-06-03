Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World
Overview of the Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market
Electronic design automation (EDA) is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Key Players:
- Agnisys Inc.
- Aldec
- Altium
- Ansys
- Cadence
- Keysight
- Lauterbach
- Siemens PLM Software
- Synopsys
- Xilinx
- Zuken
Major Types are as follows:
- Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)
- IC Physical Design and Verification
- Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)
Major applications are as follows:
- Communication
- Consumer Electronics
- Computer
- Automotive
- Industrial
This report focuses on the Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The demand for EDA tools has increased significantly due to the reduction in time of electronics component or system design with EDA. Additionally, the intense competition in the electronics industry made the manufacturers address such issues. Increasing automation in automobiles along with rapid growth of connected devices is expected to increase the demand for advanced semiconductor devices, thereby increasing the growth of Electronic Design Tools market.The worldwide market for Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Region Segmentation:
- North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
