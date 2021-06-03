Epoxy Coatings Market To Perceive A Significant Growth By 2026 With Major Market Players BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc.

Epoxy coatings are formed by mixing epoxide resin and polymine hardener by a chemical process known as curing. The formulation of epoxy coatings are specifically selected and combined depending upon the performance requirement for the end product. The mixture ratio of the epoxy with the hardener is different for different products and defines the efficiency of the coatings. The selection of the epoxies depends upon the factors such as type of substrate, temperature, surface preparation, humidity, environmental exposure, induction time, application time, and others. After proper catalyzed application of the epoxy coating it provides a hard, water, and chemical solvent resistant finish to the final product. The properties of epoxy coatings such as corrosion resistance, flexibility, and superior adhesion allows it to be used by various end user industries such as automotive, industrial, marine, and others.

The epoxy coatings market grows at a high rate driven by the increased demand of waterborne coatings from the end users. Asia-Pacific leads the chlorinated polyethylene market followed by North America and Europe due to the augment demand from the end user industries for non-VOC emission coatings and various technological advancements in the Asia-Pacific region. However, factors such as slow growth of developing countries and low performance in exterior applications are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the epoxy coatings market on the basis of technology, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into waterborne, solvent borne, and powder-based. Based on application, the market is classified into paints & coatings, construction, adhesives, electrical & electronics, transportation, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, and Berger Paints India Ltd. etc., are provided in this report

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global epoxy coatings market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the market is analyzed for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with analysis of major countries in each region.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of epoxy coatings) interprets the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global epoxy coatings market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the epoxy coatings market.

