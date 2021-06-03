Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Analysis, Application, Growth & Outlook 2027 – Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell , Fortinet, Fujitsu Limited

The ethernet storage fabric is designed to provide optimum and efficient storage networking solutions. It utilizes the flexibility and speed of ethernet for this purpose. Rapid deployments of multi-core servers and shift towards all-flash storage arrays have initiated the need for high-performance storage networking. ESF operates on switches, adapters and controllers to offer the desired performance, low latencies and zero packet loss.

The ethernet storage fabric market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid adoption of the technology owing to the need for simplified data center management. Another major factor that would propel the market growth is the rising need for enterprise mobility to improve efficiency. However, apprehension relating to vendor lock-in among organization may hinder the growth of the ethernet storage fabric market. On the other hand, growing bandwidth requirements in data centers and advanced storage solutions are likely to open up newer opportunities for the key players involved in ethernet storage fabric market during the forecast period.

The “Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ethernet storage fabric market with detailed market segmentation by device, switching port, storage type, end-use and geography. The global ethernet storage fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethernet storage fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ethernet storage fabric market is segmented on the basis of device, switching port, storage type and end-use. Based on device, the market is segmented as switches, adapters and controllers. By switching port, the market is segmented as 10 GbE to 25 GbE, 40 GbE to 50 GbE and 100 GbE and above. On the basis of the storage type, the market is segmented as file storage, object storage, block storage and hyper-converged infrastructure. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as telecommunications, government, enterprise data center and cloud service provider data center.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ethernet storage fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ethernet storage fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEVICE

8. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SWITCHING PORT

9. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – STORAGE TYPE

10. ETHERNET STORAGE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE

