Europe Travel Retail Market is projected to reach $39.60 billion by 2025

A fresh report titled “Europe Travel Retail Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Europe Travel Retail Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Europe travel retail market size was valued at $23.03 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $39.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Europe is one of the largest travel retail markets owing to its stronger base of luxury products. The region possesses some of the biggest apparels and cosmetic brands, namely LVMH from France and H&M from Sweden, which account for a significant share in the luxury apparels, perfumes, and cosmetics sector, thereby making it one of the largest travel retail market in 2017. Wealthy tourists from the Middle East, China, the U.S., and Russia continue to contribute a significant part in the market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5265

Rise in disposable income has improved the consumer lifestyle and helped shift their preference toward apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. However, stringent government regulations in airport retailing are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Europe travel retail market is segmented based on product, channel, and country. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2017, the perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 30% market share. Based on channel, the Europe travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Based on country, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.

Based on product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register highest growth during the forecast period in the Europe travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Autogrill S.p.A., daa Plc., Dufry AG, Flemingo International Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Lagardère SCA, LVMH Group, RegStaer, TRE³, and WH Smith PLC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the Europe travel retail market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– A detailed analysis of the Europe travel retail market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

– Europe travel retail market forecasts are offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current Europe travel retail market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Perfume & Cosmetics

– Electronics

– Wine & Spirits

– Food, Confectionery & Catering

– Tobacco

– Luxury Goods

– Others

By Channel

– Airports

– Cruise Liner

– Railway Station

– Border, Down-Town, & Hotel Shops

By Country

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/europe-travel-retail-market-amr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in the travel & tourism industry

3.5.1.2. Rapid growth in urbanization

3.5.1.3. Rise in disposable income

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in terrorism & crime rate

3.5.2.2. Stringent government rules, particularly for airport retailing

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Initiatives to continuously develop the travel & tourism industry of the region

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE TRAVEL RETAIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Perfumes & cosmetics

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Food, confectionery, & catering

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Electronics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Wine & spirits

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. Luxury goods

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. Tobacco

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5265

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com