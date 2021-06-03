Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Increasing number of households with pets and the rising awareness regarding animal health have been the primary reasons for the growth of the veterinary healthcare market in Europe. The worldwide increase in demand for proteins, due to tremendous population growth has also increased the export of meat, indirectly increasing the demand for veterinary healthcare. Stringent regulations on poultry and meat-based foodstuff are also responsible to give the vet business its current status in the Food industry of the region. Technological advancements in the animal healthcare diagnostics have increased the scope of the industry. Innovative animal healthcare product launches have also gained popularity, especially in the companion animals sector.
Market Segmentation:
The European Veterinary market can be broadly segmented based on products, animal types and diagnostics. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into farm animal health market (poultry, swine, fish, cattle and sheep) and companion animal health market (dogs, cats, horse). Poultry and cattle segments hold the largest market share amongst the farm animals, while Cats possess the largest market share in the companion animals segment. Based on diagnostic tools, the market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, haematology tests, and other veterinary diagnostic products. Based on the products, the market is segmented into anti- infective, antiparasitic, medical feed additives, vaccines, and other pharmaceuticals.
Western Europe has a well- established network of veterinary health care, compared to east. Germany has the largest proportion of pet humanization in Europe. However, The United Kingdom is the biggest consumer in the veterinary healthcare market. The difference between the market share of Germany and U.K. is not huge and the scenario is expected to change, with Germany taking the lead, due to the presently sluggish growth of the market, in the U.K. Russia, Poland, Spain and France are also prominent markets for the Veterinary healthcare industry. The market is expected to grow most rapidly in Italy and Spain, followed by Germany and France.
Some of the key players in the industry include Ceva Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi), Novartis, and Zoetis Animal Healthcare.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
