Explore Latest Trends in Smart Sensors Market | Size Grows at CAGR of 19.2% by Revenue | Global Analysis and Forecast Report by 2022

Smart sensor is a combination of a sensor with signal conditioning, embedded algorithms, and digital interface. These sensors enable collection of accurate environmental data with minimum level of noise. The global smart sensor market is anticipated to account for $60 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Smart sensor devices support advanced IT solutions, such as machine-to-machine communication and analytics; to measure temperature fluctuation, pressure acceleration, and others. These devices are applicable in a wide variety of energy-efficient environments, including smart grids, smart cities, and smart environments.

Incorporation of smart sensor in vehicles, growth in demand for electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others along with the Internet of Things (IoT) are the factors that fuel the smart sensors market. However, high deployment cost and privacy concern act as restraints for the market growth.

The report segments the global smart sensors market on the basis of sensor type, end user, and geography. Based on the type, the market is segmented into touch sensors, image sensors, smart temperature sensor, smart motion sensor, smart pressure sensor, and smart position sensor.

By end user, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial infrastructure, medical, industrial, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Some of the major players that operate in the global smart sensors market are Infineon Technologies AG, ABB Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Yokogawa Electric Corp, Analog Devices, Siemens AG, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Eaton Corp.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global smart sensors market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report along with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

GLOBAL SMART SENSORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Image sensors

Smart motion sensors

Smart position sensors

Smart pressure sensors

Smart temperature sensors

Touch sensors

By End User

Automotive industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Infrastructure

Medical equipment

Others (Avionics, food & beverage)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

