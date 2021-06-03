Fed Microbial Market is anticipated to increase to US$ 1,715.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025

Persistence Market Research presents a detailed forecast of the global fed microbial market in a new publication titled “Fed Microbial Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025).” In this report, Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global fed microbial market across five key geographies and highlights the segmental performance of the global market based on a detailed market taxonomy.

According to the forecast, the global market for fed microbial is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,163.6 Mn by the end of 2017 and this is anticipated to increase to US$ 1,715.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025. This reflects a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In terms of volume, the global fed microbial market is estimated to be pegged at 82,629 Mn units by the end of 2017 and this is expected to increase to 116,722 Mn units by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Fed Microbial Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global fed microbial market is segmented on the basis of Form into Powders, Liquids / Gels, Tablets; on the basis of Type into Bacteria (Lactobacillus, Other Bacteria), Yeast; on the basis of Livestock into Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Others (Equine & Pets); and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Bacteria is anticipated to dominate the global market by Type, with an estimated revenue share of more than 60% during the forecast period. The Bacteria segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,110.6 Mn by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3%. In terms of volume, the Bacteria segment is anticipated to be pegged at 79,463 Mn units by 2025 end. The Yeast segment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 17.3 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 174.0 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The Powder segment by Form is the largest segment in the global fed microbial market, with a market share of more than 45% during the forecast period. The Powder segment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 23.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 273.8 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Among the Livestock segments, the Poultry segment is expected to dominate the global market with a value share in excess of 40% during the forecast period. The Poultry segment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 22.4 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 265.5 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The North America Region is currently the leading regional market for fed microbial, with an estimated market valuation of US$ 366.9 Mn by the end of 2017. In the coming years however, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to drive the global fed microbial market. The Asia Pacific regional market is slated to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Fed Microbial Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles the leading companies operating in the global fed microbial market such as Biovet S.A., Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited, Synbio Tech Inc., PERFORMANCE PROBIOTICS, LLC, Novoartis (Biocamp), Sci-Tech Premixes, Inc., Golden link, Tangerine Group Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM (PureGro), Novozymes, Lallemand Inc., A/B Technologies International, Diamond Mills inc., ASAHI CALPIS WELLNESS CO., LTD, ProbioFerm, American Biosystems, Fertrell, Hiland Naturals.