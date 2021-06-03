Feed Yeast Market is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2026

With the increasing incidences of diseases in livestock such as avian flu and foot and mouth disease, there is a growing concern in all the major countries of the world and in order to combat this situation, the use of antibiotics as growth promoters has been banned in several developed regions such as the United States and Europe. Also, various campaigns are being run for the responsible use of such kind of antibiotics in livestock. Due to such factors, the market of feed yeast has received a huge boost all around the world.

In addition, there are various inherent advantages of using feed yeast in livestock that include improved digestibility of the feed, cost reduction, and improving the absorption of the nutrients and their better performance. Due to these advantages, feed yeast are quickly replacing antibiotics as they impart improved health to the livestock. Also, with a rising awareness about health amongst consumers, they prefer meat that is free from harmful antibiotics and prefer healthy food on the table. These factors are also boosting the global feed yeast market.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research has complied a new research report on the global feed yeast market and this report covers all the major segments of the global feed yeast market in detail, which leads to a comprehensive understanding of this report. Also, the report on the global feed yeast market covers all the important regional markets spread across different regions of the world and brings forth a comprehensive study that covers all the aspects of the global feed yeast market. As per the projections of Persistence Market Research, the global feed yeast market is expected to display a robust CAGR during the period of forecast and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2026.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Segmentation Insights

The global feed yeast market has been classified on the basis of product type, livestock, form and region.

On the basis of product type, the live sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 170 Mn by the end of the year 2017. This segment is expected to display a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2026.

On the basis of livestock, the poultry sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and is projected to be valued at nearly US$ 450 Mn by the end of the assessment period in the year 2026.

On the basis of form, the dry sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and is estimated to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 430 Mn by the end of the year 2026, with a CAGR of 9.9% during the period of forecast.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market for feed yeast, and was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 110 Mn in the year 2017, with an estimated CAGR of 9.8% during the period of assessment.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Competitive Landscape

The market research report on the global feed yeast market has a separate section devoted to the study of the competition landscape of this market. This is an important section of the report where the leading companies operating in the global feed yeast market have been profiled. The competition landscape section contains important information about such profiled companies such as their key financial information, key strategies adopted, geographical reach, SWOT analysis and other business information.

Some of the important companies profiled in the global feed yeast market report are Diamond V Mills Incorporated, Cargill, Associated British Foods PLC, Leiber GmbH, Novus Interantional Inc., Alltech Inc., Nutreco N.V., Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Inc., Biomin Gmbh and Archer Daniels Midland Company.