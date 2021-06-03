Fiber Cement Siding Market to 2025 – Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries, Evonik Industries AG, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Limited, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, NICHIHA

Fiber cement siding is a construction material used for covering the exterior of residential and commercial buildings. It consist of a mixture which includes sand, portable cement, fly ash and cellulosic fiber. When combined, these materials make a highly durable product which offers resistance to water and provides warranty coverage for about 30-50 years. There are various types of fiber cement siding available in the market namely clapboard, shingles and stone or stucco.

The “Global Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the fiber cement siding industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global fiber cement siding market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, end user, application and geography. The global fiber cement siding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

It is unaffected by both heat and flame, ecofriendly in nature and does not support the growth of molds are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of this market whereas installation of fiber cement siding is costly which may act as a restraining factor. Increasing demand from construction professionals for the product features of fiber cement will create new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fiber cement siding market based on material, type, end user, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall fiber cement siding market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key fiber cement siding market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Limited, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, NICHIHA Co.,Ltd, Plycem Corporation, and Cembrit Holding A/S among others.