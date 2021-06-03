GCC Compound Feed Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

The Gulf Countries Cooperation (GCC) consists of countries of the Persian Gulf, namely Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and U.A.E. The Compound Feed market in the region has been accounted for US$XX Million and is expected to grow to US$XX Million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Cereals and Soybean form the backbone of the compound feed industry. Large meat-consuming population and presence of poultry and cattle meats in the local cuisines have helped the market to thrive in the region. Growing government pressure to enhance the domestic meat production has also helped significantly for the compound feed market in the region to rise locally.

Market Dynamics:

The Compound feed market in the GCC finds and extensive use of biotechnology. Advancements in biotechnology in the region have permitted the use of non-toxic fungi to enhance the quality and overall protein content of straw and other poor quality roughages. Increased street food culture, changing food habits and increased financial stability of the middle class has also shaped the meat industry, thus affecting the compound feeds segment. The Recent outbreak of avian influenza in Europe and the hygiene concerns about poultry products had reduced poultry consumption in Europe and restrained the export of poultry feed segment, to some extent. Recent events like Araska declaring expansion of its food mills and value-chain expansion by Al-Dahra and Germany based BayWa-AG have promoted the growth of the compound feed industry in the region.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into Pork, Beef, Fish and Poultry feed. Beef has traditionally been the Arabs’ first choice, followed by Poultry and Fish. The Compound feed industry is directly related to the meat industry and follows a similar trend, in terms of sales. On the basis of ingredients, the Cereals form the largest segment. The market is also divided further on the basis of additives like antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and colorants. Antioxidants are the largest growing segment, amongst the additives. The health risks associated with certain antibiotics as growth promoters, in the compound feed, is expected to open new business opportunities for the animal feed market.

Geographical Analysis:

Saudi Arabia has the largest market share (more than 50%) and is followed by U.A.E, Oman and Kuwait. Lack of arable

land and abundance of land and sea is the reason behind the conventionally huge livestock business in the region.

Key Players

Some of the Key players in the industry include Arasco feed (Saudi Arabia), Abalioglu Group (Turkey), Arab Company for Livestock Development (ACOLID) (Saudi Arabia) and Tadmir feed agricultural Corp. (Israel).

