Germany Pet Food Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022
Germany has the largest proportion of pet humanization in Europe. Changes in the socio-cultural aspects, lifestyle and increased humanization of animals have enhanced the potential for Pet Food market in the country. Increased rates of divorce, growing number of nuclear families and a rapid increase in the educated and socially aware population are responsible for the current status and the expected growth rate of the industry.
The market is driven by frequent product launches and increased awareness about the specific nutrition required by different breeds. Innovation in products, targeting specific age groups, sizes and medical conditions are gaining popularity in the industry. A trend of premiumisation and growing popularity of natural and organic products has also affected the industry. Customers are also interested in the origins of the products, to ensure authenticity. For instance, the most progressive research areas in the industry find insects as a feasible source of proteins. Many industries are launching products which are therapeutic, hypo allergic in nature. A trend for insect protein was clearly observed in recent years. A demand for convenience has made the single-serve products, in particular very popular.
The German pet food market is segmented into wet/canned food, snacks/treats, dry food, nutraceuticals, and others – on the basis of food type. The segment of dry food has the biggest market share. The segment of nutritious food is the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into Cats, Dogs, Small Mammals, Fishes and Reptiles. Cat food has the largest market share.
Western Germany provides a large market for the animal foods industry, due to the presence of bigger cities like Frankfurt, Hannover and Hamburg, which provide a significant population of pets. In the East, Berlin is a prominent consumer of pet foods. The sales of Pet food are significantly large in the urban areas when compared to the hilly countryside.
Some of the major pet food companies in Germany include Deuerer, Heristo AG, Vitakraft-WerkeWhrmann&Sohn, Fressnapf, Aldi, Rewe, Mars and Nestle.
