Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market in India : Value to Accelerate in 2023

Glaucoma And Cataract Surgery Devices Market in India is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This is a hereditary disorder that could cause damage to the optic nerve of the eye, hence immediate treatment is recommended as glaucoma in severe cases is expected to result in permanent loss of vision. Cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in decreased vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of artificial or intraocular lens. The Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market was valued at $164 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in geriatric population coupled with the technological advancements in the devices used for glaucoma and cataract surgeries drive the market growth. In addition, the rise in focus of manufacturers on developing micro-invasive glaucoma drainage implants as they are employed in the treatment of glaucoma to provide a safer and less invasive means of reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) as compared to conventional glaucoma surgery devices supplements the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of reimbursement for the use of glaucoma and cataract surgical devices, and high cost incurred for cataract surgeries especially in developing economies impede the market growth. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government and many nonprofit organizations to generate awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgeries, awareness regarding eye disorders and availability of advanced devices, creates lucrative opportunities in the market.

Product Type Segment Review

Based on the product type, it is bifurcated into glaucoma and cataract surgery devices. The glaucoma surgery devices market is further divided into glaucoma drainage device, glaucoma laser device, and implant & stent. The cataract surgery device is further classified into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment. Cataract surgery devices segment is the dominant segment contributing towards the growth of Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery market owing to the advancement in technology and high incidence of cataract among the geriatric population in India.

End User Segment Review

Based on end user, it is categorized into hospital, ophthalmology clinic, and outpatient surgical center. Hospital is the dominant segment as they are equipped with advanced surgical devices. However, outpatient surgical center is expected to be fastest growing segment owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries that are commonly performed in these centers.

Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market: Key zones

Based on zones, the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market is divided into north zone, east zone, west zone, south zone, central zone, and north-east zone. West zone accounted for the largest market share in the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market include Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), New World Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Topcon Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan plc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Other prominent players in the value chain include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Zabbys, STAAR Surgical Company, Hoya Corporation, and Aurolab.

Indian Glaucoma And Cataract Surgery Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Glaucoma Surgery Device Implant & Stent Glaucoma Drainage Glaucoma Laser Device

Cataract Surgery Device Intraocular Lens Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device Phacoemulsification System



By Surgery Type

Glaucoma Surgery Conventional Glaucoma Surgery Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery Phacoemulsification Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgery Femtosecond Laser Surgery Others



By End Users

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinic

Outpatient Surgery Center

By Zone

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South Zone

Central Zone

North-East Zone

