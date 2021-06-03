Global Agricultural Enzymes Market 2018 to 2025 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2018–2025

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market is valued approximately USD 279 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rise in need for food security, growing demand for agricultural biologicals and advancements in farming practices are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural enzymes globally. Moreover, escalating demand for organic food and growing importance of enhancement of crop quality are some drivers that are supplementing the growth of the agricultural enzymes market globally. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, Organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. Thus, growing demand for organic food would increase the demand for agricultural enzymes as these helps to enhance soil fertility, crop quality, strengthening of soil thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural enzymes market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, growing demand for soil enzymes along with the adoption of modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global agricultural enzymes market globally over the forecast period. However, stringent international regulations related to biological products is the major factor that impede the growth of global agricultural enzymes market.

Based on segmentation, the agricultural enzymes market is segmented into type, crop type and product type. The type segment of global agricultural enzymes market is classified into phosphatases, dehydrogenases, proteases, sulfatases and others of which phosphatase holds the leading position as it plays an important role in the soil systems due to its ability to solubilize soil mineral. On the basis of crop type, the market is bifurcated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals and other crop types. The oilseeds & pulses followed by the cereals & grains are widely consumed, hence gaining importance as cash crops. The product segment includes soil fertility products and growth enhancing products.

The regional analysis of agricultural enzymes market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global agricultural enzymes market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are presence of key micronutrient manufacturers along with economic factors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region headed by India in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the high percentage of agricultural land present in this region. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed as more than half of its population is engaged in agricultural activities and practices in India.

The leading market players mainly include-

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Agrinos as

Stoller USA Inc.

Bioworks, Inc.

Agri Life

Bayer Cropscience AG

Monsanto Company

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Proteases

Sulfatases

Others

o Beta-Glucosidase

o Cellulases

o Ureases

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By Product Type:

Soil Fertility Products

Growth Enhancing Products

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

