Global Agricultural Wetting Agents Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period

Agricultural Wetting Agents Market: Introduction:

The ‘Agricultural Wetting Agents market’ report, compiled recently by Persistence Market Research, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Agricultural Wetting Agents market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

Water penetration and allowing water to spread on surface, are the main applications of a wetting agent. As the agriculture industry is highly dependent on crop production, wetting agents improve crop quality and promote growth with minimal dosages. Agricultural wetting agents are used to improve the efficacy of plants and increase the volume of production. Agricultural wetting agents are mainly used with herbicides, fertilizers and pesticides to decrease surface tension and improve root growth. Agriculture wetting agents are also considered in the food additives categories, which prevents food from drying out by counteracting the effect of dry atmosphere. According to the FAO, during crop production, agricultural wetting agents aid in alleviating wetting problems after the crops leave the protective confines of the greenhouse or nursery production facilities. The increasing agricultural production in developing countries and the application of surfactants to increase crop production are leading to a rise in the demand for agricultural wetting agents. Moreover, in the agriculture sector, soil wetting agents are in high demand due to effective crop performance and high yield requisites, which makes agricultural wetting agents as one of the prominent business opportunities, globally.

Agricultural Wetting Agents Market: Market Dynamics

From the last few years, the demand for agricultural wetting agents in the agriculture industry has witnessed high growth, owing to the requirement of high yield and bulk production of crops. Technological advancements in the agriculture industry are also a reason for an increase in the demand for agricultural wetting agents. The qualities associated with agricultural wetting agents such as reducing surface tension and dryness, and increasing crop yield, are also expected to create a surge in their demand. Nowadays, the increasing trend of bio-based crops is also surging the demand for non-burning wetting agents, and can contribute to nutrient imbalances. In developing countries, governments are investing to support agriculturalists, and provide different technologies to increase crop production. These initiatives are also expected to escalate the growth of the agricultural wetting agents market over the forecast period.

Agricultural Wetting Agents Market: Segmentation

The agricultural wetting agents market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application type.

On the basis of product type, the agricultural wetting agents market can be segmented as:

Water

Solvent

Powder-based

On the basis of application type, the agricultural wetting agents market can be segmented as:

Crop Protection

Fertilizers

Agricultural Wetting Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is expected to account for a major share in the agricultural wetting agents market. According to the FAO, in 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 15% of the total global food and agriculture exports, and holds one-fifth of the world’s agriculture land. With such positive statistics, the agricultural wetting agents market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience high growth. Europe, followed by North America, is estimated to gain high traction in the agricultural wetting agents market. With growing agriculture production in European countries, the demand of agricultural wetting agents is expected to increase over the forecast period. Many developing countries are agricultural-based countries. In the agricultural sector, there is a lot of field work such as reaping, sowing, weeding, and others. Apart from all these operations, chemical spraying with wetting agents is also a prominent task performed. Latin American countries such as Argentina and Brazil, amongst others, are prominent in the agricultural export business. To ensure the best condition of crops, agriculturalists are opting for agricultural wetting agents. Such factors are projected to hike the demand for agricultural wetting agents in Latin America. Japan and MEA are expected to deliver moderate growth in the agricultural wetting agents market.

Agricultural Wetting Agents Market: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global agricultural wetting agents market identified across the value chain include:

BASF SE

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Nufarm Limited

BrettYoung Seeds Limited

Dow Corning Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Adjuvants Plus

GarrCo Products Inc.

Helena Chemical Company

Interagro Ltd

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Winfield Solutions LLC

Akzo Nobel Specialty Chemicals

Croda International plc

Evonik Industries

Clariant International Ltd.

