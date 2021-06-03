Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Strategy, Growth, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The aircraft airframe consists of some crucial flight control systems that are important for the aircraft operations such as take-off and landing, by providing high pitch and roll. Therefore, it is very important for the aircraft operators to ensure high efficiency or productivity of these systems.

The major factors driving the global aircraft airframe MRO market are rapid fleet expansion and outsourcing of airframe MRO. The expansion of the existing commercial aircraft fleet and the increasing needs for airframe maintenance would result in increased MRO activities, during the forecast period. Thus, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%, during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Airframe MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Airframe MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Airframe MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

HAECO (Hong Kong)

AAR Corp. (U.S.)

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany)

GAMECO (China)

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkey)

Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT) (Taiwan)

Aviation Technical Services (U.S.)

Sabena Technics (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fuselage

Wing

Windows & Windshields

Doors

Elevator

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Airframe MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Airframe MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

