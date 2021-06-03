Global Aircraft Management System Market Set to Grow According to Forecasts 2025 – Esterline Technologies Corporation, Thales, Navtech, Honeywell, Garmin

The “Global Aircraft Management System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft management system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aircraft management system market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, aircraft type, installation type and geography. The global aircraft management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the aircraft management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aircraft Management System is a specified computer system which automates an extensive variety of in-flight tasks, decreasing the workload on the air crew. This aircraft management system is deployed in variety of aircrafts such as narrow body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, wide body aircraft and very large aircraft. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the aircraft management system market in the forecast period are substantial growth in airline industry globally and rise in demand for advanced required navigation performance (RNP).

Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Navtech, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Garmin Ltd., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc. and Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft management system market based on hardware, aircraft type and installation type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall aircraft management system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The aircraft management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the aircraft management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

