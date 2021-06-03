Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Armed Maritime Security Market 2018 Analysis Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2023

Armed Maritime Security

The “Armed Maritime Security Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Armed Maritime Security market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Armed Maritime Security Market-

  • SAAB Group
  • Thales Group
  • ESC Global Security
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Harris Corporation
  • Selex ES
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

    The global armed maritime security market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The report discusses the type of security solutions deployed for maritime purposes across the world. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. Apart from this, the report also discusses how the increasing adoption of security technologies in BRIC countries is driving the market.

    Armed Maritime Security Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increased Seaborne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies
    – Increasing Adoption of Security Technologies in BRIC Countries
  • Restraints
    – High Risk Rate in Ungoverned Zones
    – Unstructured Security Standards and Technologies

    Key Developments in the Armed Maritime Security Market:

  • October 2017 – India and the United States agreed to implement the program for Helicopter Operations from Ships Other Than Aircraft Carriers (HOSTAC) to strengthen maritime security.
  • November 2017 – Indian Space Research Organization planned to help agencies engaged in coastal and maritime security to track suspicious vessels and boats through satellite imagery. Under this initiative, ISRO is expected to supply 1,000 transponders by March 2018 for satellite monitoring of boats, which is aimed at preventing a 26/11 attack-type infiltration from the sea route.
  • October 2017 – European Union announced that it would allocate EUR 37.5 million to a program for supporting maritime security and counter-piracy in along the South-eastern African coastline and in the Indian Ocean.

    Table of Contents included in Armed Maritime Security Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

