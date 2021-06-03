Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description The Global CT Market is estimated to reach US $ 5.7 billion by 2020.Growing prominence of the image-guided interventions drives the growth against the backdrop of the rising needs of early and accurate diagnosis.

Market Dynamics

Factors which makes the CT market superior are high quality image,outstanding flexibility, clinical excellence, dynamic acquisitions and reconstruction speeds.

Demand for superior data images offered by CT Systems is created by the growing need for effective and early diagnosis.

The global CT market is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years, mainly because of increasing incidences of Cardio diseases, circulatory system diseases, bladder stones etc.

Major factors driving growth are increase in the number of private hospitals, new hospitals, clinics, low CT scanner installation rate, steady economic development and increasing awareness among people related to health.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of end-usersand also on basis of type of product.

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

High-Slice CT

Medium-Slice CT

Low-Slice CT

Segmentation on the basis of end users:

Diagnostic centres

Hospitals

Other users

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc.

NeuroLogica Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems company limited

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific