Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
The Global CT Market is estimated to reach US $ 5.7 billion by 2020.Growing prominence of the image-guided interventions drives the growth against the backdrop of the rising needs of early and accurate diagnosis.
Factors which makes the CT market superior are high quality image,outstanding flexibility, clinical excellence, dynamic acquisitions and reconstruction speeds.
Demand for superior data images offered by CT Systems is created by the growing need for effective and early diagnosis.
Major factors driving growth are increase in the number of private hospitals, new hospitals, clinics, low CT scanner installation rate, steady economic development and increasing awareness among people related to health.
The market is segmented in terms of the type of end-usersand also on basis of type of product.
Segmentation on the basis of product type:
High-Slice CT
Medium-Slice CT
Low-Slice CT
Segmentation on the basis of end users:
Diagnostic centres
Hospitals
Other users
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include:
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Hitachi Medical Systems America Inc.
NeuroLogica Corporation
Neusoft Medical Systems company limited
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage