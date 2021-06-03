Global Data Center Racks Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023

The “Data Center Racks Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Data Center Racks market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Data Center Racks Market: –

Schneider electric

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Dell Inc.

IBM corp

Eaton corporation plc.

Emerson network power (Emerson electric company)

Oracle corp

The data center racks market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4.27 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.41%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including providers of open frame racks, enclosed racks, and customized racks. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include the United States, Europe, Japan and the rest of the world. The study also emphasizes on various attack points on size of data centers and various end-user segments such as banking and finance, IT and aerospace.

Drivers

– Increasing deployment of data center facilities

– High investment in data center upgrades



Restraints

– Increasing use of blade servers Key Developments in the Data Center Racks Market:

February 2018 – Root data center and GTT communications launched a point of presence in Montreal data center. The data centers are expected to feature high density racks and secure carrier neutral facility designation.

January 2018 – Vertiv, a data center infrastructure provider has acquired PDU vendor Geist as a part of its strategy in business expansion. The deal among the companies is expected to add engineering and design capabilities to the product portfolio of Vertiv and power management choices as a part of customer choices.