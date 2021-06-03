Global demand is growing for Biosurgery Market (2014 – 2022) : AMR Report

Global Biosurgery Market was valued at $6,912.2 million in 2014 and is expected to garner $12,758.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2014 ‐ 2022. Biosurgery products are used in various surgeries to minimize the intra and post-operative complications. Various synthetic and biologic products like anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management are utilized in surgeries for preventing excessive blood loss or providing adhesion or wound/tissue sealing, and repair of damaged or weakened tissues or bones of a body. These advanced products enhance the work efficiency of physicians by controlling surgery-related difficulties in expensive and complicated surgeries.

The size of global biosurgery market is expected to increase substantially in the near future, owing to high investment, increasing R&D spending, aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches. Other factors that drive the growth of the biosurgery market are technological advancements (high efficiency products, multi-usage products and plasma based products), availability of multifunctional products, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing rate of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing sports-related injuries. However, the high cost associated with surgeries, stern regulatory environment for product approval and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to restrict its growth in various regions.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1235

The report segments the biosurgery market on the basis of product type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management (mesh/patch). According to application, it is classified into cardiovascular and thoracic, neuro and spine, orthopedic, general, and others surgeries. Others surgery covers urological, gynecological, rhytidectomy, and reconstructive surgeries. Based on the source, it is segmented into natural and synthetic products. Geographic breakdown and a deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

High investment from top players and increasing R&D spending on multi-usage products (such as fibrin sealants) are likely to provide ample opportunities to the industry players across regions. Recently in 2015, the U.S. FDA approved Infuse bone graft implantation from Medtronic PLC, which is made up of polyetheretherketone compound, for oblique lateral interbody fusion and anterior lumbar interbody fusion. Furthermore, in March 2015, Kuros Biosurgery received a U.S. patent for its synthetic hydrogel technology. It is a combination of bioactivebiomaterial products such as sealant and orthobiologics. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major industry players such as Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter International, Medtronic PLC, Stryker, Atrium Medical (Maquet Getinge Group), C. R. Bard, CryoLife Inc., Haemostasis LLC, Kuros Bioscience, and Sanofi are also provided in this report.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1235

BIOSURGERY MARKET KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global Biosurgery market is provided in this report.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of this market with current trends and forecasts to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is likely to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing growth opportunities.

Extensive analysis of this market, by component, helps in understanding the products that are currently used along with the variants which are expected to gain prominence in future.

Competitive intelligence among top players helps in understanding the competitive scenario across different geographic locations and the strategies adopted by them to increase their market share across various regions.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

BIOSURGERY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Product Type Anti-adhesive agents Hemostatic agents Surgical sealing agents Natural surgical sealant Synthetic surgical sealant Bone graft substitutes Cell-based matrices Bone morphogenetic proteins Demineralized bone matrix Synthetic graft extender Soft tissue management (mesh/patch) Biologic mesh/patch Allografts Xenografts Synthetic mesh/patch



By Application Cardiovascular and thoracic surgery Neuro- and spine surgery Orthopedic surgery General surgery Others (Reconstructive, Urology, and Gynecology Surgeries)



By Source Natural/Biologics products Synthetic products



By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Others Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Others LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



For More Info on this Report, Visit @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-biosurgery-market-is-expected-to-reach-127-billion-by-2022-575382521.html