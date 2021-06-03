Global Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

The “Desktop Virtualization Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Desktop Virtualization market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Desktop Virtualization Market-

Citrix Systems Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

Dell Inc.

In 2017, the global desktop virtualization market was valued at USD 4982.4 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 8957.4 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 10.27% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Desktop virtualization separates personal computing desktop environment from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This virtualization technique has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Virtualization is particularly valuable to the small and medium businesses, as it lowers the expenditure for hardware, and reduces the system administration and maintenance costs. With business mobility and cloud computing transforming the IT sector, the desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of users more effectively and securely. It allows employees to access high-performance applications, by enabling hardware-based GPU sharing via a secure connection from any device.

Desktop Virtualization Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints Key Developments in the Desktop Virtualization Market:

December 2017 – Citrix System’s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, to enable consumers to provide a workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build Information Technology Communication ecosystem in the Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.