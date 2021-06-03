Global Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023
The "Desktop Virtualization Market" is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Top Manufactures of Desktop Virtualization Market-
In 2017, the global desktop virtualization market was valued at USD 4982.4 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 8957.4 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 10.27% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Desktop virtualization separates personal computing desktop environment from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This virtualization technique has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Virtualization is particularly valuable to the small and medium businesses, as it lowers the expenditure for hardware, and reduces the system administration and maintenance costs. With business mobility and cloud computing transforming the IT sector, the desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of users more effectively and securely. It allows employees to access high-performance applications, by enabling hardware-based GPU sharing via a secure connection from any device.
Desktop Virtualization Market Dynamics
Key Developments in the Desktop Virtualization Market:
Table of Contents included in Desktop Virtualization Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits
